2020 AWCON: Hosting Tournament Will Benefit Nigeria – Oshoala

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala has backed Nigeria in their quest to host the 2020 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) because it would benefit the country.

Concise News reports that Oshoala, the 2019 African Footballer of the Year, believes the Confederation of African Football (CAF) should hand over the hosting rights of the tournament to Nigeria after the Republic of Congo withdrew from staging the event.

Only Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea have shown interest in hosting the 2020 African Women Cup of Nations thus far and the Barcelona Femeni star is optimistic that hosting the tournament would be good for the west African nation.

“I think it is a very good move by the country and the Nigeria Football Federation,” she told Goal Nigeria. “We really need this because Nigeria lost out in the bid to secure the hosting rights for the U20 Women’s World Cup this year. We have what it takes to host the continent.

“If they can get the rights to host the African Women’s Cup of Nations this year, it will be good for our country’s football. It will also prepare the country ahead of the U17 Women’s World Cup and U20 Women’s World Cup tournaments. I believe if we can host one of these events for us to prepare for the bigger stage.”

Nigeria, defending champions of the competition, hosted it in 1998, 2002 and 2006.