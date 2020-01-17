Home » 14 Killed In Zamfara Village

14 Killed In Zamfara Village

14 Killed In Zamfara Village

Nigerian police operatives/Photo: AFP

No fewer than 14 people have been killed in Babban Rafi village, Zamfara State, by suspected bandits.

It was learned that the attack, confirmed by the police, occurred on Thursday in Gummi area of the northwest state.

The assailants, according to reports, carted away with several valuables from the villagers, including money, mobile phones.

Spokesman for the police in Zamfara, Mohammed Shehu, said the bandits invaded Babban Rafi village from neighbouring Kebbi state, and opened fire on the residents during the invasion.

But he said a combined team of Police Mobile Force, Counter-Terrorism Unit, and Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police has been deployed in the village.

