Home » Yul Edochie Sends Strong Message To Upcoming Actors

Yul Edochie Sends Strong Message To Upcoming Actors

By - 16 hours ago on January 16, 2020

 

Yul_Edochie survived Auto Crash

Yul_Edochie/ File image

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has dished advice to up and coming thespians not to see anyone as a competition if they want to be successful in the industry.

Edochie gave the advise in a tweet on Wednesday, January 15.

According to the actor and politician, bringing others down in order to rise in their career wouldn’t be of help.

He further advised that not until they have respected those who have achieved so well, they might find it difficult to make waves.

”My short message to upcoming actors & actresses. ‘You are not in competition with anyone, don’t try to bring anybody down for you to rise, just do your thing, be you, and while you are at it respect those who have achieved success before you so that you too can achieve”Edochie wrote.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Oyindamola Olubajo is a graduate of Mass Communication, who is passionate about taking you round the world of entertainment in the most interesting and enthralling way.

Click To Add Concise News To Home Screen.