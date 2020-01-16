Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has dished advice to up and coming thespians not to see anyone as a competition if they want to be successful in the industry.

Edochie gave the advise in a tweet on Wednesday, January 15.

According to the actor and politician, bringing others down in order to rise in their career wouldn’t be of help.

He further advised that not until they have respected those who have achieved so well, they might find it difficult to make waves.

”My short message to upcoming actors & actresses. ‘You are not in competition with anyone, don’t try to bring anybody down for you to rise, just do your thing, be you, and while you are at it respect those who have achieved success before you so that you too can achieve”Edochie wrote.