 Ubi Franklin Gets Political Appointment In Cross River

Nigerian music artiste manager and the Founder of Made Men Music Group, Ubi Franklin, has joined the league of celebrities who are political appointees aside showbiz.

Concise News reports that Franklin was appointed as a Special Adviser on Tourism to Cross River state governor, Ben Ayade.

The announcement was made by the triple MG boss in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“I, Ubi Ekapong Ofem (Ubi Franklin) wish to inform the public that I have been appointed Special Adviser on Tourism to His Excellency, Professor Benedict Ayade, Governor of Cross River State,” he wrote.

“It is indeed an honour to be deemed fit by His Excellency to serve the good and resilient people of Cross River State in this capacity.

“More so, I am most delighted to be functioning in the Toursim sector, one sector which is dear to my heart and one which I believe I fit into appropriately considering my background in the entertainment industry .

“I thank God for His grace upon my life. I thank Governor Benedict Ayade for giving me this golden opportunity to serve.I thank my family, friends and well wishers for all the support and encouragement.

“On behalf of myself and my family, I promise to work diligently and efficiently with all necessary stakeholders in ensuring that Cross River State returns to the summit of the world’s tourism index.”

Before now, Nollywood screen goddess Rachael Okonkwo was appointed as an ambassador for Youth Development in Enugu state.