‘There Would Be No UTME Registration In 243 CBT Centres’ On One Day – JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board ( JAMB ) has said that there would be no registration in the 243 CBT centres where a third-party recruitment examination would take place across the nation on January 16, 2020, Concise News reports.

Dr Fabian Benjamin, Head, Media and Publicity, JAMB disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

Benjamin said this was to avoid overcrowding of the centres.

He added that the registration, however, would resume on Friday, January 17, 2020.

“The Board regrets all inconveniences this decision must have caused the candidates,” he said.

UTME 2020: JAMB Takes Action On Agents Overcharging Candidates

Earlier this week, JAMB apprehended some agents of an accredited online payment service for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), for allegedly charging above the approved cost, Concise News reports.

Dr Benjamin, disclosed this to newsmen while monitoring the UTME/Direct Entry (DE) registration in Bwari, Abuja.

According to him, the agents, who worked for Unified Payments Services (UPS), charged some candidates the sum of N4,500, as against the approved cost of N4,000, for the registration.

According to NAN, the agents, operated in shops situated opposite JAMB Computer-Based Test (CBT) centre, Kogo in Bwari.

“What we are seeing now is quite unfortunate and disappointing, because we had a meeting with accredited vendors before now and agreed that out of the N3,500 generated for each e-pin, they have a N210 commission.

“The essence of the sacrifice is to ensure that no candidate is exploited.

“If a vendor wants to have agents, he should be willing to have their interest at heart and pay them from his commission because we have no business with them.

“We have agreed, based on the federal Government’s directive, to sell these forms for nothing more than N4,000; N3,500 for e-pin and N500 for the English reading text.

“We pointed this out to vendors that it was a presidential directive so that Nigerians are not exploited and we are ready to protect this.

“For any agent to sell above the approved price is unlawful and unacceptable; as we speak now, United Payments Service has been suspended from the sale of the 2020 UTME/Direct Entry (DE) forms,” Benjamin said.

Benjamin also said that the board had set out a team of investigators across all its centres nationwide to fish out those who perpetrate acts that were contrary to the rules and regulations of the board.

He also said that any bank or selling outlet that sells above the approved price would be suspended and whatever deposit they had with JAMB would be confiscated.