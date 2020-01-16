Senate President Condoles With Emir Of Potiskum Over Death Of Aides

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has condoled the Emir of Potiskum, Yobe State, Alhaji Umaru Bubaram, over the death of his aides during an attack on his convoy in Kaduna State.

Concise News reports that gunmen on Tuesday night attacked the convoy of the Emir around Maraban Jos on Kaduna-Zaria road, killing six of the Emir’s aides and leaving others injured.

Spokesman for the police in Kaduna, Yakubu Sabo, said the monarch was at the Barau Dikko Hospital in Kaduna and was “doing very well.“

It was gathered that several people might have been abducted as empty vehicles were left at the scene when government officials visited on Wednesday.

However, Lawan condemned the gun attack on the revered Emir and prayed for speedy recovery of the Emir and others who were injured.

The senate president also commiserated with the families of those killed in the attack, calling on the security agencies to arrest and prosecute those responsible for the sad incident.

Lawan also called on the security agencies to ensure quick rescue of those who were abducted in the incident.