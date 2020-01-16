Since the Duke of Sussex, Harry with his wife, Meghan stepped down as senior royals, he is making his first public appearance by hosting the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

Prince Harry who’s the patron of the Football League was photographed in the back of a car on his way to the palace.

His participation in the draw was long planned before Harry and his wife Meghan, in a statement released by Buckingham Palace, which was also shared on their Instagram handle said they plan to “carve out a progressive new role within this institution”.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” they had said.

On Monday, the queen, her son and heir Prince Charles, and his two sons princes William and Harry began a family summit at her private Sandringham estate in Norfolk, eastern England .

She called the discussions “very constructive” and said she and her family were “entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family”.

The queen also previously said she wanted to find “workable solutions” to the crisis, which has dominated the media.

Well, Harry may now take a decision of whether to address the crisis or not as he hosts the rugby draw at midday.

The 16-team tournament is being hosted in England next year.

The sport’s three giants — New Zealand, Australia and England — will compete in the tournament along with Pacific islands and minnows such as Greece, Jamaica and the Cook Islands.