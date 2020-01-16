Presidential Jet: Islamic Group MURIC Reveals ‘Real’ Mission In Nigeria

Foremost Islamic group in Nigeria, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) says its mission is to unite the country and not to divide it along tribal or religious line, Concise News reports.

Prof. Ishaq Akintola, MURIC Director, in a statement on Thursday made this known while reacting to claims by a section of the Nigerian public that the group is sentimentally backing President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Our mission is to unite Nigeria. We are a completely detribalised group.

“Our membership spreads to all tribes, including the South East and South South.

“This is why we have consistently stood by the truth and the truth alone no matter whose ox is gored.

“We will not promote any sectional agenda,” he said.

Akintola added: “Some alleged that our statement was too pro-North and that our stand was capable of hurting the Yoruba agenda.

“We consider this as a gross misunderstanding of MURIC’s mission.

“The fact that our headquarters is in Lagos does not make us a Yoruba group.”

On Hanan Buhari, who was criticised by some Nigerians for jetting to Bauchi state in the presidential jet, the group reaffirmed its support for her, adding that her academic achievements should serve as an encouragement for youths in the North.

“One of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari has been an inspiration.

“We now have a father who did not give out his daughter for marriage at a tender age but took his time to allow his daughter to get the best education.

“This is highly commendable considering the fact that Hanan Buhari is from a region which is considered to be conservative and educationally backward.

“This is a region where millions of male children roam the streets in Almajiri fashion while parents keep the girl-child at home, marry them off at tender age and declare Western education as taboo,” he stated.

Ignore ‘bad belle’ people, MURIC tells Hanan Buhari

He said her first-class degree was capable of inspiring youths, particularly girls in the region, to imbibe hard work.

“Our message to Buhari is to ignore the wailers. They are in the ‘bad belle’ camp, but they cannot undo what Allah has done.

“Continue to do your parents proud and stay focused. You are not alone and millions of Nigerians, both North and South of the Nigeria are with you.

“Honest and hardworking Nigerians appreciate you. It is your moment of glory,” he said.