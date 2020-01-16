Home » Presidency Vows To Prosecute Governors Hijacking LG Funds

By - 1 day ago on January 16, 2020

Ita Enang. Source. NAN

The Presidency has vowed to prosecute governors hijacking funds meant for their local governments once they leave office, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs Ita Enang issued the warning on Wednesday during a Federal Radio Corporation Network Service programme, “Issues of the Moment.”

He urged the Accountant-General of the Federation and the Attorney-General of the Federation to monitor the spending of allocation of funds to states.

“Let the governors know that they would be made to stand trial in accordance to the extant law when their immunity is eventually lifted,” Enang said.

Enang lamented that some local government secretariats have been taken over by weeds “while most of the primary healthcare centres do not function.”

