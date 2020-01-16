Home » NPFL: Katsina Utd Sends Message To ‘Everyone’ Over Hooliganism In Kano Pillars Encounter

By - 21 hours ago on January 16, 2020
NPFL: Katsina Utd Sends Message To 'Everyone' Over Hooliganism In Kano Pillars Encounter

Katsina United players before a match (Photo Courtesy: Futaa)

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Katsina United have condemned the ugly scenes that followed their matchday 15 encounter with northern rivals, Kano Pillars on Wednesday at the Katsina Township Stadium.

Concise News reports that after the match ended 1-1, violence was reported with some persons sustaining various degrees of injuries.

On a cross-platform messaging, loyalists of both clubs have traded blames, but apparently, hooliganism remains a big problem in the Nigerian league.

The hosts, through their known Twitter handle on Thursday encouraged harmony in the game.

The tweet simply reads: “All of us @fckatsinaunited condemn Hooliganism in our football.”

Meanwhile, reacting to some reports making the rounds that a Kano Pillars fan died in the scuffle in Katsina, Alhaji Surajo Shaaibu Yahaya, the chairman of Kano Pillars Football club,  has confirmed that no death was recorded.

He made this known when he visited some Pillars FC fans that had been brutalised after the game at one of the hospitals in Katsina.

He said that four fans of the Sai Masu Gida are hospitalized.

The affected fans are Isa Amin Fagge, Rufa’i Isyaku Fagge, Saifullahi Nasarawa and Abubakar Abba Kurna.

The chairman condemned the attack and described it as unfortunate.

“Those who attacked us are football hooligans not real supporters to the Nigerian League and we as leaders cannot fold our arms and allow some few individuals to destroyed the long relationship between Kano and Katsina states,” Shaaibu Yahaya fumed.

Furthermore, the sports administrator confirmed that the players, officials and fans of the club arrived the Pyramid City safely with the assistance of members of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) who escorted them from Katsina through Mashi, Daura to Kazaure and then finally to Kano.

“Thank God they (the injured Pillars fans) are responding to the treatment and we prayed to Almighty Allah for their quick recovery,” Shaaibu Yahaya concluded.

