NPFL: Check Out Full 2019/2020 Match-Day 15 Results, Table

By - 22 hours ago on January 16, 2020
(Photo Courtesy: Rivers United FC website)

Following are the results of Match Day 15 fixtures in the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) played on Wednesday:

Katsina United 1-1 Kano Pillars

Abia Warriors 2-1 FC IfeanyiUbah

MFM FC 2-1 Jigawa Golden Stars

Warri Wolves 1-2 Enugu Rangers

Akwa United 0-2 Kwara United

Adamawa United 0-0 Wikki Tourists

Rivers United 2-1 Lobi Stars

Enyimba International 0-2 Heartland

Sunshine Stars 2-1 Plateau United

To be played on Thursday:

Dakkada FC of Uyo v Nasarawa United

2019/2020 NPFL Table

                               MP       W    D   L     PTS

1. Lobi Stars        14         8    3    3      27

2. Rivers Utd        15         8    3    4     27

3. Plateau Utd     15         7    4    4     25

4. Sunshine Stars 15      7    4    4     25

5. Dakkada FC       15      6   5     3     23

6. Akwa Utd           15       6   5    4     23

7. MFM FC             14       6   4    4     22

8. Abia Warriors    15      5   6    4     21

9. Heartland           15      6   3    6     21

10. IfeanyiUbah     15      6   2   7     20

11. Katsina Utd      15     5   5   5     20

12. Kwara Utd        14      6   1   7    19

13. Kano Pillars     13      3   8   2    17

14. Wikki Tourists 14      4   5   5    17

15. Warri Wolves  15       4  5    6    17

16. Enyimba           11       4  3    4    15

17. Jigawa Golden 14     4  1    9    13

18. Enugu Rangers 11    3   3   5    12

19. Adamawa Utd    15   3   2   10  11

20. Nasarawa Utd     13  2   4    7   10

Katsina Utd Sends Message To ‘Everyone’ Over Hooliganism Experienced In Kano Pillars Encounter

In related news, Katsina United have condemned the ugly scenes that followed their matchday 15 encounter with northern rivals, Kano Pillars on Wednesday at the Katsina Township Stadium.

After the match ended 1-1, violence was reported with some persons sustaining various degrees of serious injuries.

On a cross-platform messaging, loyalists of both clubs have traded blames, but hooliganism remains a big problem in the Nigerian league.

The hosts, through their known Twitter handle on Thursday encouraged harmony in the game.

The tweet simply reads: “All of us @fckatsinaunited condemn Hooliganism in our football.”

