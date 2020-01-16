Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Thursday, Jan. 16th, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Thursday, January 16th, 2020.

Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was on Wednesday night sworn in as the governor of Imo State. Uzodinma, who was declared the rightful winner of the March 9, 2019 governorship election by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, took the oath of office at exactly 7.26 pm at the Heroes Square, on Wednesday in the state capital.

Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the Supreme Court nullification of his election as Governor of Imo state is “unfair, unjust and does not reflect the voting that took place.” Ihedioha made this known in an emotional farewell message to the people of Imo state one day after the apex court nullified his victory in the 2019 Imo State governorship election.

Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka has condemned the federal government for describing the newly launched South-West security outfit codenamed ‘Amotekun‘ as illegal and unrecognisable under the law. Concise News reports that the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, had described the outfit as illegal, saying security remains the exclusive preserve of the federal government.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued Certificate of Return to Senator Hope Uzodinma following Tuesday’s Supreme Court ruling on the 2019 Imo state governorship election. The Chief Press Secretary of INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, made this known in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it cannot yet issue certificate of return to Sen. Hope Uzodinma because it has not received the certified true copy of Tuesday’s Supreme Court ruling on the 2019 Imo state governorship election. Concise News reports that INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in an interview NAN on Wednesday in Abuja, said that INEC would comply with the judgment once it was served with the enrolled copy of the judgment.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning Zainab Ahmed has said the federal government will reveal the take-off date for newly-signed Finance Law, Concise News reports. Ahmed said this in a statement on Wednesday, noting that the huge money gotten from the increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) would go to the States and the Local Governments Areas.

Atiku Abubakar is optimistic Emeka Ihedioha will “emerge stronger” in spite of the Supreme Court ruling that sacked the latter as the Imo State Governor. Concise News reported that the Supreme Court, Tuesday, nullified the victory of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 Imo State governorship election.

The memories of the Biafran war appeared suddenly in Nigeria on Wednesday – the Armed Forces Remembrance Day 2020. In Nigeria, Armed Forces Day, also known as Remembrance Day, is celebrated on 15 January.

An Abuja-based catholic priest Revd. Fr. Oluoma John has called on Nigerians not to look at the Supreme Court ruling on the Imo State governorship election from a religious prism. Concise News reported that the Supreme Court, Tuesday, nullified the victory of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)Emeka Ihedioha in the 2019 Imo State governorship election.

Many Africans have expressed their reservations about the revert in Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament dates. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Wednesday decided against hosting the next AFCON to be staged in Cameroon in June and July next year, and moved it to back to January.

