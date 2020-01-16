Home » Nationwide Darkness As National Grid Collapses Again

By - 12 hours ago on January 16, 2020
Electricity Distribution plant Photo: NAECNG

The first collapse of the national grid in 2020 happened on Thursday resulting in blackouts across the country.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) confirmed the development in a statement on its Twitter page which was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

“There was system disturbance which occurred at about 12.34 pm affecting some parts of the country.

“As at 1:10 pm, supply was restored to Abuja and most parts of the affected areas. TCN is still working to completely restore and stabilise the nation’s grid,” it said.

Ikeja Electric (IE) which also confirmed the grid collapse in a statement on its Twitter account, said another collapse of the grid occurred at 2.15 pm after the previous incident.

“Dear customers, the outage you are experiencing is due to a system collapse of the grid which occurred this afternoon at 12.36 pm. All parts of IE’s network are affected.

“Another system collapse was recorded at 2.15 pm today. Restoration efforts are ongoing. Kindly bear with us,” the electricity distribution company said.

In 2019, the national grid collapsed more than 10 times.

Donatus Anichukwueze is a journalism graduate from the Lagos State University, School of Communication. He's a writer with special interest in technology, sports, entertainment and politics. He's also a true and true Chelsea FC fan.

