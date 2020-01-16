Man United vs Wolves: Solskjaer Provides Update On Injured Rashford Ahead Liverpool Clash

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed his optimism that star attacker, Marcus Rashford will be fit for this weekend’s huge clash with Liverpool in the English Premier League (EPL).

Concise News reports that Rashford was forced to exit the pitch towards the end of Manchester United’s FA Cup third-round replay against Wolves on Wednesday night with what looked like a back injury.

The in-form England frontman landed awkwardly after contesting with Wolves full-back Matt Doherty and was replaced by close friend Jesse Lingard in the 80th minute, having come on as a sub himself in the 64th minute.

In the end, United triumphed 1-0 thanks to Juan Mata to set up a fourth-round tie against the winner of the replay between Watford and Tranmere Rovers.

Asked about Rashford’s injury following United’s victory, Solskjaer told BT Sport: “Yeah that backfired but you’ve got to go for them once in a while.

“But it seems like he’s got a knock there and he couldn’t run.

“Let’s test him over the next couple of days. Hopefully he’ll be okay for Sunday, I don’t know.’

“He’s struggled a little bit with a couple of knocks with his back lately and he got another one which didn’t help.”

United face Liverpool – who have won 20 of their 21 Premier League games so far this season – next on Sunday. And they cannot afford to be without their main man.