Man United ‘Agree’ Personal Terms With Bruno Fernandes

Sporting Lisbon captain and midfielder Bruno Fernandes has agreed personal terms with Manchester United, Concise news reports.

United will have to agree a fee for the player with Sporting, as Jorge Mendes is set to present a proposal to the Portuguese club after he attended United’s FA Cup clash with Wolves.

It was learned that Fernandes has agreed a contract worth around £130,000-a-week with the Old Trafford side.

Sportsmail claims that United will be offering £50million plus £10m in add-ons to sign Fernandes in the January window, and this could be enough to push through his move.

Fernandes, who began his professional career at Novara in Italy before spells at Udinese and Sampdoria, is now likely to call time on his three-year spell at Sporting in favour of a move to United.

The Maia-born central midfielder then joined Sporting in 2017 and has gone on to make 81 league appearances for them, scoring 39 goals. Fernandes is likely to bid farewell to Sporting Lisbon in their derby against Benfica on Friday evening ahead of his move to United.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, he will then travel to England to see United face fierce rivals of their own on Sunday afternoon in the form of Liverpool.

Record are also reporting that any deal for Fernandes will not include United players going to Sporting.

Fernandes is likely to start against Benfica but it will be his last game and an opportunity to say goodbye to the fans at the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

The newspaper also suggests that it is very unlikely that he will still be a Sporting player by the time they take on Braga in the cup next week.

A deal for the 25-year-old was almost completed last week when director and former Newcastle player Hugo Viana travelled to England but Mendes has been tasked with getting the deal over the line.