Latest Biafra News Online Update Today Thursday, January 16th 2020

Biafra War Memories Spring Up On Armed Forces Remembrance Day 2020

The memories of the Biafran war appeared suddenly in Nigeria on Wednesday – the Armed Forces Remembrance Day 2020.

In Nigeria, Armed Forces Day, also known as Remembrance Day, is celebrated on 15 January.

It was formerly celebrated on 11 November of every year to coincide with the Remembrance Day (Poppy Day) for the World War II veterans in the British Commonwealth of Nations. But it was changed to 15 January in the West African country in commemoration of the surrender of the Biafran troops to the Federal troops on 15 January 1970, thus concluding the Nigerian Civil War that sought to tear apart the unity of the nation.

Amotekun: IPOB Will Support Security Outfit With 1m Men – Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has said the group will support Amotekun with one million men, Concise News reports.

The Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) codenamed Amotekun was launched in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria, last week Thursday with the Federal Government later declaring it illegal.

While reacting to the establishment of the security outfit, Kanu in a statement, Thursday, commended governors from the South-West for the move.

