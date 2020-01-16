Home » Kogi State Govt Explains Water Scarcity In Lokoja, Environs

The Greater Lokoja Water Works has the capacity of producing 45 million litres of water per day/File Photo

Kogi State government said that the acute water scarcity in Lokoja and its environs was due to the shutting down of the Greater Lokoja Water Works for general maintenance, Concise News reports.

Kingsley Fanwo, the Special Adviser to the governor on information and communication strategy, disclosed this in a statement in Lokoja on Thursday.

“We are conducting a general maintenance of our Greater Lokoja Water facilities, which has been responsible for our inability to pump water for the past few days,” Fanwo said.

It would be recalled that Lokoja and its environs had been experiencing acute water scarcity for the past 13 days .
The development had thrown consumers into hardship with the households and the hospitality industry being badly affected.

He said: “We regret the hardship this would have caused our people who depend on our service for their daily water need”.

Fanwo, who however, did not state when normal water supply would be restored, said that maintenance engineers were working hard to ensure restoration of water supply very soon.

He assured the people of government’s continued commitment to quality service provision and their welfare.

“We thank the people of Kogi State for their support and understanding as we continue to serve them in the best way possible,” he said.

