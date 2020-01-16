Kaduna: We’ll Always Back Your Govt, Anglican Church Assures El-Rufai

The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has restated its support for efforts by the Kaduna Government to entrench peach and order in the State.

Concise News reports that the Primate of the Church of Nigeria Most Rev Nicholas Okoh in a statement, Wednesday, said the church is not fighting Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Okoh spoke as he visited El -Rufai at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, saying: “The Church of Nigeria is not fighting with the governor and the government of Kaduna State.”

Also, the clergyman distanced the church from the “unguarded and unacceptable writing of one of our Bishops, the Right Reverend Abiodun Ogunyemi, the Bishop of Zaria Diocese.”

According to him, “Our brother, Bishop Ogunyemi, has been cautioned and warned to desist from making utterances and writing that are tantamount to threatening the peace of Kaduna State and the nation at large.

“The Church of Nigeria is not partisan in the politics of the nation and that the position of Bishop Ogunyemi is not the position of the Church of Nigeria ( Anglican Communion ) .

“The Church of Nigeria has sat severally in meetings and extensive discussions with our brother, Bishop Ogunyemi, where he was cautioned and charged to desist from utterances and writing that could lead to a misunderstanding between the Church and government and stir up religious crisis. Your Excellency, we can assure you that he has given an undertaking to be of good behaviour.”

Furthermore, he noted: “We believe God sets up leaders and that the government of Kaduna State is in existence by the grace of God. The Anglican Church does not engage itself in fighting governments, rather, it seeks fruitful ways of engaging the government for the benefit of the citizens of the land. ”