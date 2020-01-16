Home » It Is Not Everyone That Is ‘Killable’ – Apostle Suleman (Video)

It Is Not Everyone That Is ‘Killable’ – Apostle Suleman (Video)

By - 18 hours ago on January 16, 2020
Why Some People Cannot Be Killed - Apostle Suleman (Video)

Apostle Johnson Suleman/File Photo

President of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Suleman Johnson has asserted that it is not everyone that can be killed because some human beings have been preserved by God.

Concise News reports that in a video published on Thursday on Celebration TV, the official television channel of Apostle Suleman, the 49-year-old while preaching in his church stated that some believers are just “untouchable”.

“It is not everybody accident kills. It is not everyone that bullets penetrate. It is not everybody that eats poison and dies.

“There are people that are poisoned by mistake, but it becomes vitamin in their system.

“There are people that robbers help them clear the road,” the fiery televangelist stated.

Apostle Suleman therefore tagged the ‘secret’ to a believer’s impregnability “preservation”.

“So I want you to understand that when people are threatening you with attacks, let them know it is not everybody that is ‘killable’.

“It is not everybody that is ‘attackable'”

“And that thing that makes you ‘unattackable’; make you untouchable is called is called preservation”.

Watch the video below:

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

Click To Add Concise News To Home Screen.