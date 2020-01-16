It Is Not Everyone That Is ‘Killable’ – Apostle Suleman (Video)

President of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Suleman Johnson has asserted that it is not everyone that can be killed because some human beings have been preserved by God.

Concise News reports that in a video published on Thursday on Celebration TV, the official television channel of Apostle Suleman, the 49-year-old while preaching in his church stated that some believers are just “untouchable”.

“It is not everybody accident kills. It is not everyone that bullets penetrate. It is not everybody that eats poison and dies.

“There are people that are poisoned by mistake, but it becomes vitamin in their system.

“There are people that robbers help them clear the road,” the fiery televangelist stated.

Apostle Suleman therefore tagged the ‘secret’ to a believer’s impregnability “preservation”.

“So I want you to understand that when people are threatening you with attacks, let them know it is not everybody that is ‘killable’.

“It is not everybody that is ‘attackable'”

“And that thing that makes you ‘unattackable’; make you untouchable is called is called preservation”.

Watch the video below: