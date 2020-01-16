Nollywood actress, Shan George has reacted to reports she saw on a website, Austine media that her net worth is $900, 000, Concise News reports.

According to the report which was published on May 26, 2017, she is one of the richest and most influential actresses in Nigeria.

Reacting to the estimated net worth, George laughed off the report, asking how he attained it.

Sharing a screen shot of the report, “This is making me laugh here o, who dash me? How una take know? ” George wrote.

Aside from acting, George is a singer, film producer and director.

Prior to debuting in the movie “Thorns of Rose” she had previously featured in a 1997 soap opera titled “Winds of Destiny”.

She is best known for her role in the movies “Outkast” and “Welcome to Nollywood”.