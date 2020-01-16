Imo: My Victory At Supreme Court Means Judiciary Is Working – Uzodinma

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has said that his victory at the Supreme Court is as a result of the ‘functional judiciary’ of the country, Concise News reports.

The apex court on Tuesday nullified the election of Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of Imo state and declared Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the winner of the March 19 governorship election.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after collecting Certificate of Return at INEC headquarters in Abuja n Wednesday, Uzodinma dedicated his victory to God and people of Imo.

He said: “We thank God that at the end of the day through His Mercy, His will and the mandate of our people of Imo, who came out to vote for APC and myself, that at the end of the day their wishes and mandate have been recognised.

“We owe this victory to God Almighty. We owe it to functional judiciary. That our judiciary is working and the Supreme Court worked to expectation.

“The people of Imo have not been denied their choice of leadership and the efforts they made during election. It is something we must be grateful for.”

Uzodinma described the litigation process he went through as part of democratic process, saying: “There must be challenge here and there, but you must develop thick skin and strength to follow through litigation.

“That is what we did and the first court did not do what we wanted. The second court followed through, but the Supreme Court use it eagle eye and gave us victory. We thank God.”

He said that the excitement of the people of Imo about the Supreme Court judgement was in response to the fact that the mandate they gave to him has been protected.

Uzodinma said that he recognised that the challenge before the APC and himself as the governor was to ensure that reasonable expectations of the people were not dashed.

“l owe them a great deal of work to ensure that those expectations, democratic dividends and things that they believe I will do as a governor, God’s willing, that I will do them to conclusive end,” he said.