Imo: Mbaka Reacts To Supreme Court Ruling On Ihedioha, Uzodinma

Revd. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has said God vindicated him following a Supreme Court ruling that declared Hope Uzodinma as the governor of Imo State.

Mbaka had on New Year’s Day predicted that Uzodinma will be the leader of the South-East State and called on Emeka Ihedioha to start packing his bags out of the Government House in Owerri.

“I don’t know the manner the revelation will manifest but no prophecy has ever been declared on this prayer ground without coming to pass,” he had said.

“In spite of all that would happen this 2020, there is Hope. In Imo State, there is Hope, Hope, Hope, Hope! Hope in Imo State. Imo people have suffered but God is raising a new hope that would be an agent of salvation for them.”

Concise News reports that the Supreme Court on Tuesday declared Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the valid winner of the Imo State Guber poll of 2019, asking Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to vacate the office.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Wednesday issued a Certificate of Return to Uzodinma and he was also sworn in the same day.

Reacting to the court verdict, Mbaka in a statement, Wednesday, by his spokesman Maximus Ugwuoke, said in spite of the attacks against his principal, God had vindicated the clergyman.

According to the statement, Mbaka has 39 other prophecies, adding that the one on Imo State was what went viral.

“Uzodinma becoming the governor of Imo was just a part of the about 40 prophetic prayers Fr. Mbaka made on December 31. But that became the only issue people satanically picked against him,” the statement noted.

“God has vindicated Fr. Mbaka as He has always done for Fr. Mbaka and adoration ministry in all the battles, vituperations and attacks the ministry had faced in the past. To God be the glory .”

The statement further read: “We are not all gifted alike, Fr. Mbaka’ s prophetic gift should be a source of pride for the Catholic Church and indeed all true Christians as a living evidence of divine presence within the Church. As a lawyer, I tell you that there are double-fold angles to this miracle.

“One is the miraculous resuscitation of Hope Uzodinma from the far away position he was placed in the election result announced by INEC in Imo State. The second is the unanimous confirmation of the seven Justices of the Supreme Court ( without a dissenting view ) that Uzodinma was the rightful winner of the election.”