Imo: Governor Uzodinma Orders Probe Of Ihedioha, Okorocha, Ohakim

Newly inaugurated governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma, has announced his intention to look into the accounts and contracts awarded from May 29, 2010, till date.

Uzodinma made this announcement immediately he was sworn in as governor after the Supreme Court declared him the valid winner of the March 2019 governorship election in the southeast state.

The apex court declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner after it ruled that he scored the highest number of valid votes.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the winner of the election, a decision that was upheld by the elections petitions tribunal and appellate court before it was upturned by the highest court.

Uzodinma, who was sworn in on Wednesday evening at the Heroes Square in Owerri, the state capital, directed the Accountant-General to forward to his office all financial transactions between May 29, 2010 till date within four working days.

The period covers the tenures of Ikedi Ohakim, Rochas Okorocha and Ihedioha

The governor also asked permanent secretaries to forward to his office, all contracts awarded and their statuses within the same period.

Uzodinma promised to create an environment of prosperity in the state, urging his opponents to join him in rebuilding Imo.