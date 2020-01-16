Imo Court Ruling: APC Will Conquer More States In Igboland – Ohanaeze

The All Progressives Congress (APC) would win more states in the South-East before the 2023 general elections, according to the Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Concise News reports that the Ohanaeze Secretary-General Uche Okwukwu said this on Wednesday in a congratulatory message to APC’s Hope Uzodinma who was declared as the winner of the 2019 Imo Guber elections.

According to Okwukwu, the verdict by the Supreme Court is well deserved, expressing happiness that the APC has pitched its tenth in the South-East.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo heartily congratulates Senator Hope Uzodinma on his victory at the Supreme Court of Nigeria,” the congratulatory statement added.

“The judgment is a well-considered and sound one. Ndigbo are happy that Uzodinma’s mandate freely given by Imo people had been restored by God.”