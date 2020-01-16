Goldenboy Entertainment Spills Unexpected As It Calls Out Davido, Peruzzi

Nigerians woke up to see DMW boss, Davido and singer Peruzzi trending on micro-blogging platform, Twitter as record label Golden entertainment boss called them out over breach of contract.

Patrick Anyaene, CEO of the record label in a 17-thread tweets on Wednesday dragged Peruzzi and Davido, asking them to pay his money, while vowing to make 2020 “worse for them” if they do not.

Concise News reports that the CEO have overtime called out the singer over breach of contract and this time, he has narrated the genesis of the whole issue in the tweets he tagged “SurvivingPeruzzi”

Anyaene narrated how he met and helped peruzzi in his musical career, after he dropped out of medical school in 2014, due to financial constraints.

“I met Peruzzi in 2014, then he was out of med school because of his father’s financial problems but I did everything in my power to help him go back to school. I paid for his his ticket and visa, he was like a brother to me.

“When I was ready I signed Peruzzi and we all moved to Lagos, I got a better accommodation for him, a 5 bedroom house in Sangotedo. I also shot 3 videos for him but we released only one (For Your Pocket) which caught the attention of Davido.

The Goldenboy entertainment CEO claimed that Peruzzi betrayed him by telling Davido that he (Anyaene) only assisted him in shooting music video, rather than telling the “Risky” crooner that he was signed under the former management.

Anyaene said: “Davido was billed to perform at the One Africa Music festival, late 2017. For Your Pocket remix was trending then so he told me wanted to perform it at the show with Peruzzi, which never happened

” I bought Peruzzi’s ticket to meet Davido for the performance, but instead of performing he got signed to DMW, without my consent, therefore breaching his contract.

10. I bought Peruzzi's ticket to meet Davido for the performance, but instead of performing he got signed to DMW, without my consent, therefore breaching his contract.#SurvivingPeruzzi — King Patrick 👑 (@Kingpatrickgb) January 15, 2020

He continued “I woke up to the news of the signing and I was mad and that marked the beginning of my depression. If only you know how it feels to be cheated by someone you truly loved and supported with all your heart.

13. For you to know the guilty party in this case, I have been attacked and ambushed before because of this matter, now tell me would an innocent person do this?

Twitter please help me restore my sanity and tell your fav to do the right thing. #SurvivingPeruzzi pic.twitter.com/BtFs4Cdenn — King Patrick 👑 (@Kingpatrickgb) January 15, 2020

“Fast forward to 11/2019, Peruzzi set up a fake meeting with me to discuss how to pay back what he owes, instead of having the meeting I was ambushed, he threatened to kill me, saying what he owed me is chicken change but he is still yet to pay.

According to the Goldenboy entertainment boss, he had to table the issue on Twitter because he was fed up of telling Peruzzi and Davido to give him the royalties that his label deserves.