DSS Rescues Five Abducted Aid Workers In Borno State

The Department of State Services (DSS) has rescued five aid workers abducted by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) on 22nd December along the Monguno-Maiduguri Road, Borno State.

Concise News understands that the aid workers were rescued on Wednesday by the DSS in collaboration with other security agencies and partners.

The rescued workers are Jennifer Samuel Ukumbong of the Alliance for International Medical Action (ALIMA); Asabe Cletus Musa also of ALIMA; Adamu Auwal Arthur Ibojekwe China of Solidarity International; and George Danbaba Michael of International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

All of them were rescued in good condition and are being debriefed as at the time of publishing this report.