Legendary music producer Don Jazzy who is an active user of social media platforms has come out to reveal that he battled an illness but has now recovered.

Concise News reports that he was absent on both Twitter and Instagram for quite some days, and that is enough reason his fans should worry about him.

Don Jazzy who is arguably one of the most loved celebrities in Nigeria made the revelation in a new post on his Instagram, perhaps to assure his fans that he is now doing well.

According to the producer, he was sick for days and had to get out of bed to go ahead with his day to day activities.

“The watch is dead. No time to check time. Been sick for a couple of days. Told myself I have to get out the bed today coz I don’t need that break dance this year. I’m strong now we thank GOD. Back in my fave slippers.” Don Jazzy wrote

This platform also reports that the producer is one of celebrities whom Nigerians cannot wait to hear announcement of their wedding ceremony.