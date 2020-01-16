BBNaija’s Tacha, Slim Case Working On New Song

It appears Former BBNaija housemate Tacha Akide is another act to look out for in the music and movie industry as she reveals that she would be releasing a song with singer Slim Case.

Tacha asked her fans to expect a lot from her in 2020 as she will be storming the Nollywood industry as well.

The self-proclaimed Port Harcourt first daughter, who was disqualified from the show’s 2019 edition, made this known in an exclusive interview with Pulse.

According to the reality star who built her fan base since her participation in the show, she would be leaving her comfort zone as an entrepreneur to another zone.

“Like I said, I’m going to be exploring a lot of things, this 2020. And like I said I will be leaving my comfort zone to another zone so everybody knows Tacha can multitask, Tacha can do this, Tacha can do that, so Nollywood, definitely,” she said

“I have a song coming out with Slim Case so you all should anticipate,” Tacha said.