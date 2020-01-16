Amotekun: Our Members Ready To Work For Security Body – Fulani Group

A Fulani cultural group Jamu Nati Fulbe Association has said its members are ready to join the newly-launched Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) codenamed Amotekun.

Concise News reports that Amotekun was launched in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria, last week Thursday with the Federal Government later declaring it illegal.

In a statement, Wednesday, the President of the group Abdulkadir Salihu said they are ready to support Amotekun as some members can be recruited as officers of the security outfit.

According to Salihu, if the Fulani are officers of Amotekun, it would reassure Fulani residents in the South-West that they are not the target of the new body.

He told Daily Trust that “this is a government programme and we cannot stop it and we are not antagonizing the governors who came up with this initiative. Our appeal is that this should not be turned into a platform solely to target the Fulani herdsmen.”

Furthermore, he claimed: “We were not carried along as a community which is part and parcel of the South-West. Most of us who live in this community have been here for more than 40, 50 years.”