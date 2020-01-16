The leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has said the group will support Amotekun with one million men, Concise News reports.

Concise News learned that the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) codenamed Amotekun was launched in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria, last week Thursday with the Federal Government later declaring it illegal.

While reacting to the establishment of the security outfit, Kanu in a statement, Thursday, commended governors from the South-West for the move.

According to him, IPOB will back Amotekun to succeed, as he rubbished talks by the Federal Government that the outfit is illegal.

“The final and definitive stance of the Biafran people is that IPOB will support Operation Amotekun with all our might,” Kanu said.

“Regardless of the history of politics of treachery that may have existed between the East and the West in the past, our leaders have sworn to work with this generation of Yoruba leadership with the likes of Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Yinka Odumakin, Femi Fani-Kayode and Omoyele Sowore at the helm.

“I will support this generation of Yorubas that setup AMOTEKUN. IPOB will work with them. If they want one million men, I will give them to make sure the Fulani Caliphate murderous expansionism is stopped. We will support the Yorubas in all forms and by every means necessary. To hell with the Fulanis.

“IPOB will back AMOTEKUN Security Outfit. AMOTEKUN is not going anywhere. They are here to stay and IPOB will support them.”