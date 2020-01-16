Again, Messi Speaks On Rivalry With Ronaldo (Here’s His Latest Thoughts About CR7)

Argentine superstar, Lionel Messi has asserted that his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo ‘will be remembered forever’.

Concise News reports that football fans around the world hold ‘Leo’ and ‘CR7’ in high esteem, with the debate of who is better never-ending.

Last year, Messi said he and Juventus hotshot, Ronaldo are not friends because they have never played for the same team together. But the 32-year-old has always maintained his respect for his greatest rival. Both players have always been asked about one another.

“It (the duo’s rivalry) was special and it was a duel that will remain forever as it went on for many years, and it isn’t easy to keep competing at the highest level for so long,” Messi told DAZN Italia recently.

“More so, at the two teams that we were at; Madrid and Barcelona, the two best [teams] in the world.

“Competing head to head for so many years, [it] will be remembered forever.

“The sporting rivalry between us was very nice on a personal level. I think that the fans also enjoyed it, be they Madrid or Barcelona supporters, and those who just like football in general will also have enjoyed it.”