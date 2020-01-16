Home » Again, Messi Speaks On Rivalry With Ronaldo (Here’s His Latest Thoughts About CR7)

Again, Messi Speaks On Rivalry With Ronaldo (Here’s His Latest Thoughts About CR7)

By - 15 hours ago on January 16, 2020
Again, Messi Speaks On Rivalry With Ronaldo (Here's His Latest Thoughts About CR7)

Ronaldo-Messi debate is never-ending/File Photo

Argentine superstar, Lionel Messi has asserted that his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo ‘will be remembered forever’.

Concise News reports that football fans around the world hold ‘Leo’ and ‘CR7’ in high esteem, with the debate of who is better never-ending.

Last year, Messi said he and Juventus hotshot, Ronaldo are not friends because they have never played for the same team together. But the 32-year-old has always maintained his respect for his greatest rival. Both players have always been asked about one another.

“It (the duo’s rivalry) was special and it was a duel that will remain forever as it went on for many years, and it isn’t easy to keep competing at the highest level for so long,” Messi told DAZN Italia recently.

“More so, at the two teams that we were at; Madrid and Barcelona, the two best [teams] in the world.

“Competing head to head for so many years, [it] will be remembered forever.

“The sporting rivalry between us was very nice on a personal level. I think that the fans also enjoyed it, be they Madrid or Barcelona supporters, and those who just like football in general will also have enjoyed it.”

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

Click To Add Concise News To Home Screen.