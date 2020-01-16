2022 W/Cup: Nigeria Not Giving Up On QPR’s Ebere Eze

Nigeria are not giving up in their pursuit of Queens Park Rangers (QPR) Ebere Eze and want the player to pledge his allegiance to the Super Eagles.

Concise News reported that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Amaju Pinnick has not hidden his desire to making sure the England youth international plays for the West African nation.

Pinnick had last year met with the player in London in a bid to convince the youngster to pitch tent with Gernot Rohr’s side instead of the Three Lions.

Many Nigerians were not happy with the NFF’s pursuit of the QPR man who has been in devastating form for the Championship side as Chelsea’s duo of Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori snubbed the country.

Despite the criticisms, Nigeria are not giving up in the chase for the 21-year-old, according to the Super Eagles Media Officer Toyin Ibitoye.

“The Super Eagles scouts are still working on Eze to play for Nigeria; he is a good player and will be a good addition to the team as we prepare for the qualifications for the World Cup,” Ibitoye told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“We have other players who are equally good and can provide the necessary competition and back-up for the team.

“Nigeria is blessed with excellent players.”

Also, he said, “We are happy that all our players are doing well in their respective clubs; Kelechi Iheanacho is now doing well; we have Victor Osimhen firing for Lille and Samuel Chukwueze doing well.

“We also have Samuel Kalu, Moses Simon, the skipper of the team, Ahmed Musa, Troost-Ekong and the host of them soaring high on the continent.”

Ebere was born to Nigerian parents in Greenwich, Greater London and had once trained with the Nigeria national team with the likes of Torino star Ola Aina.