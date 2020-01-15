Why Meghan, Estranged Father Could Testify Against Each Other In Court

Meghan Markle and father (source: Getty)There are possibilities that Meghan, Prince Harry’s wife would be facing her father Thomas Markle in court over publication of a letter she wrote to him.

Concise News understands that Meghan is suing Associated Newspapers, who own the Mail on Sunday, over publication of a handwritten letter she sent to her dad, after marrying Prince Harry.

According to Meghan, the outfit breached her privacy by publishing the correspondence.

However, the letter has been dragged back into the spotlight after the Mail’s parent company filed its 44-page defence at the High Court in London.

The document includes what it claims to be a series of texts and phone calls exchanged between Harry, Meghan and Thomas Markle before and after the royal wedding on May 19 2018.

The Mail on Sunday, argued that the publication of the personal letter was justified due to the “huge and legitimate public interest” in the royal family.

In what could be an awkward encounter for her, Markle seems set to be the Mail on Sunday’s key witness in the trial.

The middle-market weekly newspaper has now issued its defence, leading to the possibility that Meghan and her father could be called to testify against each other.

The letter was written in August 2018 and published in February 2019 shortly after the US magazine People ran a story citing Meghan’s friends talking about the letter, which shed light on her troubled relationship with her estranged father.

Meghan launched her claim in October last year towards the end of a well-received tour of southern Africa, overshadowing the couple’s trip.

She filed a claim against publishers Associated Newspapers over “the misuse of private information, infringement of copyright and breach of the Data Protection Act 2018”.