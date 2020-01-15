Tottenham Sign Gedson Fernandes On 18-month Loan From Benfica

Tottenham have completed the loan signing of Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes on an 18 month deal with an option to buy him for £56million, Concise News reports.

Spurs moved to sign the 21-year-old ahead of West Ham after he fell out of favour at Benfica. West Ham had been hopeful of landing Fernandes until late last week but he was then offered to Spurs by super-agent Jorge Mendes.

Chelsea offered an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy for £55m should Fernandes play at least 50 percent of games over the 18-month period, while West Ham are thought to have made a similar offer with an obligation to buy for £33m, with a lower percentage of appearances triggering the purchase.

Mourinho had been looking to bolster his Spurs side this month due to mounting injury problems in the first-team squad. Tottenham lost midfielder Moussa Sissoko to a serious knee injury earlier this month while Tanguy Ndombele’s fitness is inconsistent.

Midfielders Eric Dier and Harry Winks have also suffered occasional setbacks. As well as injuries in the midfield areas, Christian Eriksen’s future at the club remains uncertain. Mourinho is also without star striker Harry Kane until April after having surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring.

Fernandes, who will wear the number 30 shirt for the remainder of the season, had fallen out of favour with Benfica head coach Bruno Lage this season.

On making the move to north London, Fernandes said: “It’s one big dream to come to this big club. I will try and give my best for the club – every day, every training, every game for the shirt.

“Every player wants to play in the Premier League. I’ve made my dream come true.”

When asked who he looked up to in football, the Portuguese international said: ‘Cristiano [Ronaldo]. Because he’s a Portuguese player and he breaks all the records.

‘He tries to win day by day so I will have to try and do the same thing.

‘I know a little about Eric Dier because he played in Portugal. I know about the coach [Jose Mourinho] – young players want to play with him because he’s one of the best.’

After coming through Benfica’s youth system, Fernandes made his debut at the age of 18 in 2017. He played 53 appearances in total for Benfica and was part of the squad which won the Primeira Liga last season.

Fernandes has also been capped twice for the Portuguese national team, making his debut in September 2018. His debut could come as early as this weekend – he is likely to be in the squad when Tottenham travel to play Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.