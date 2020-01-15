Speed Darlington Explains Why He Fought With Bike Man In Lagos

Hours ago, the social media community was buzzing after Instagram sensation, Speed Darlington was seen in a video, fighting with a bike man in Lagos and now, he has come out to explain what led to the scenario.

In the video, he could be seen a bag while arguing with the bike man on a Lagos road, as few people surrounded them.

Darlington, who is popular for controversial reasons shared a clip of the incident on his Instagram handle, while explaining that the bike man had tried to rob him.

According to the US-based rapper who has been in Nigeria for about five weeks, he boarded a bike from Ikeja to Lekki, but the bike man stopped half way to make telephone calls.

Darlington who claimed to have had his N2,000,000 jewelry on him, said he was scared that the he might get robbed, after police extorted him prior to that time.

“How do you know that this bike man was not setting me up to rob me? who picks up a passenger go halfway then shut the engine off and begin to make phone calls? my whole brain & street instincts told me that I was being set up to be robbed. Plus I had my 2 million jewelry on me so I left him with 500 naira, our agreement was 2000 from Ikeja to lekki but when he begin to do other business on my time my antennas begin to radiate on maximum frequency. + I told myself police extort me 2 hours ago so I wasn’t gonna let him do me like the police did me two hours early” Darlington wrote.