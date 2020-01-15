Rashford Injured As United Edge Wolves In FA Cup Replay

The ending of Manchester United’s FA Cup third-round replay against Wolves saw Marcus Rashford leave the pitch with what appeared to be a back injury.

The United striker landed awkwardly after tangling with Wolves full-back Matt Doherty and was replaced by Jesse Lingard in the 80th minute of the game, having come on as a sub himself in the 64th minute.

United went on to win the game 1-0 to set up a fourth-round tie against the winner of the replay between Watford and Tranmere Rovers.

Of more pressing concern to United will be the England striker’s availability for this weekend’s visit of bitter rivals Liverpool.

United host the Premier League leaders on Sunday, and it remains to be seen whether Rashford will be fit enough to take on Jurgen Klopp’s side, who have won 20 of their 21 league games this season.

They trail Liverpool by a mammoth 27 points but are just five points adrift of Chelsea who are in fourth place and visit Newcastle in the Saturday evening kick-off.