Nigerian Singer under DMW record label Peruzzi has taken to Instagram to place a curse on the lady who ended his virginity, saying he misses being a virgin.

Peruzzi, in his Instastory, said: “It will not be well with the lady,” whom he identified as Anita.

It is not clear if he was sexually molested or if he has not been involved in sexual activities since the said the lady ended his virginity.

“I miss being a virgin. Anita it will not be well with you wherever you are,” peruzzi wrote.