Kaduna: Six Killed During Attack On Emir

The police in Kaduna State have confirmed the death of six people during an attack on the Emir of Potiskum, Umaru Bubaram, on Kaduna-Zaria highway.

Concise News learned that this happened on Tuesday night at about 11:00pm.

Spokesman for the police in Kaduna, Yakubu Sabo, said the monarch was at the Barau Dikko Hospital in Kaduna and was “doing very well.“

It was gathered that several people might have been abducted as empty vehicles were left at the scene when government officials visited on Wednesday.

Sabo said four of those killed were aides of the emir, while two were commuters.

According to him, the Kaduna Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri, had visited the emir at the hospital.