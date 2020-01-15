Imo: INEC Finally Issues Certificate Of Return To Uzodinma

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued Certificate of Return to Senator Hope Uzodinma following Tuesday’s Supreme Court ruling on the 2019 Imo state governorship election.

The Chief Press Secretary of INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, made this known in Abuja on Wednesday.

Concise News had reported that INEC says it cannot yet issue certificate of return to Uzodinma because it has not received the certified true copy of Tuesday’s Supreme Court ruling.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in an interview NAN on Wednesday in Abuja, said that INEC would comply with the judgment once it was served with the enrolled copy of the judgment.

However, speaking further, Oyekanmi said that Uzodinma received the document at the INEC Headquarters in Abuja.

He said, “I have just confirmed that the Certificate of Return has been presented to the Governor-Elect of Imo State (Hope Uzodinma) by (INEC) National Commissioner, May Agbamuche-Mbu in the presence of National Commissioners, Abubakar Nahuche and Dr. Mustafa Lecky.”

The Supreme Court in a unanimous judgment on Tuesday removed Emeka Ihedioha of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the governor of Imo and declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) Uzodinma winner, directing INEC to issue him (Uzodinma) certificate of return.

A seven-man panel of the apex court in its decision held that Ihedioha did not win a majority of votes cast at the March 9, 2019 governorship elections.