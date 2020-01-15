Imo Gov’ship Supreme Court: Osinbajo’s Aide Reacts To Purported VP’s Discussion With Ihedioha

Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant – Media and Publicity to Vice President (VP), Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has asked the general public to disregard some reports suggesting that the VP had a discussion about the state’s gubernatorial case at the Supreme Court with ousted Imo politician, Emeka Ihedioha.

Concise News reports that according to Osinbajo’s aide, “it is completely out of character for the VP to discuss on-going court cases with interested parties”.

This online news medium understands that Osinbajo alongside his wife, Dolapo were in Imo last Thursday.

They were at the South-Eastern state to attend the burial of Pastor Ebenezer Ewuzie, the Rector of Redeemer’s International Leadership Academy, at Okwelle, Onuimo Local Government Area.

Tweets on Akande’s verified handle on Wednesday read: “I have seen reports suggesting that VP Osinbajo had a discussion with former Gov. Ihedioha about the Imo guber case in the Supreme Court when he visited Imo last week. This is false and mischievous. The VP went to Imo for a private event and no such discussions took place…

“…Besides, it is completely out of character for the VP to discuss on-going court cases with interested parties, with insinuations of illegal and unethical conspiracies. Please ignore such fake reports wherever you may find it. Outright fabrication!”

It would be recalled that the Supreme Court sacked Ihedioha on Tuesday, ruling that all votes due to the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer, Sen. Hope Uzodinma unlawfully excluded from 318 polling units be added and the certificate of return issued to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP’s) Ihedioha be withdrawn immediately.

It was a unanimous decision of a seven-member panel.