Imo: Catholic Priest Reacts To Ruling, Prophecy About Uzodinma

An Abuja-based catholic priest Revd. Fr. Oluoma John has called on Nigerians not to look at the Supreme Court ruling on the Imo State governorship election from a religious prism.

Concise News reported that the Supreme Court, Tuesday, nullified the victory of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)Emeka Ihedioha in the 2019 Imo State governorship election.

In its ruling, the apex court declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the rightful winner of the poll and asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue him a certificate of return.

Revd. Fr. Ejike Mbaka had in his New Year message had predicted that the APC candidate will be declared the governor of the South-East State.

While reacting the development and Mbaka’s prediction, Fr. Oluoma of the Christ the King Parish, Kubwa, Abuja, took to his Facebook page to urge Nigerians not to accept the ruling because of a “certain ‘prophecy’.”

He wrote: “The Supreme Court has sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo state and ordered the swearing-in of Hope Uzodinma. Some people are already blaming a certain priest while some are praising him depending on what camp they belong [to].

“That happens when you look at the issue from a religious prism, which shouldn’t. If the judgement of the Supreme Court is wrong and you accept it because of a certain ‘prophecy’, religion has become your opium and you are stuck in a rot.

“If the judgement is true but you reject it claiming that it was because of a certain ‘prophecy’ you are also high on the opiate of religion. Analyze the case from its pure legal, political and electoral angles and be informed.”

According to him, “The little I know is that having the highest number of votes doesn’t necessarily win you an election, it takes more than that.

“I also know that the Nigerian judiciary is very funny, sometimes it panders to partisan politics as against jurisprudence. In Nigeria, the judiciary falls victim of willing and unwilling manipulation by the political class.

“Now if we allow religion to distract us from these sad realities, we will not confront them frontally and call for the necessary changes. We have electoral bills waiting for presidential assent so that our elections will be better, we have issues of fiscal federalism, generation and distribution of resources, security etc that need radical attention, but religion seem to numb people from the pains these things inflict on us.

“Don’t let your religion be your opium, think it through, God gave us brain and that’s one thing that has stood human beings above other animals.”

Furthermore, he said: “Look at the electricity that your life depends on, it didn’t come out from 21 days fasting and prayer, it didn’t come from first fruits and tithe (as good as these are), it came from THINKING BRAIN.

“The car you drive, the phones you use, imagine your life now without phone, internet, car, fans etc, these things didn’t come by ‘prophecy’, they came from THINKING BRAINS, God blessed us with them through people who used their THINKING BRAIN. Such people did not make their religion an opium, you too shouldn’t.”