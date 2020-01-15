Human Trafficking: Lady Rescued From Lebanon Recounts Ordeal

A Nigerian lady who left Nigeria for greener pastures in Lebanon has been rescued after she was trafficked to the country through a travel agency.

Concise News reports that the victim, Gloria Bright left the country in October 2019 and signed up a two-year work agreement with the agency in Lebanon to work as a teacher.

But on arrival, she was turned to a house help and also not paid, which she said was not the agreement she signed with the agency.

“The experience wasn’t a nice one in Lebanon; they take advantage of some ladies. I just want to thank God for bringing me back home safely

“I left October 25, 2019, to work and I was told that I’ll teach English to the children there, but when I got there, I was asked to work as an housemaid .”

Meanwhile, a representative of the travel agency who perfected her trip to Lebanon, Adetuni Sanusi, debunked Bright’s claims and explained that she had prior knowledge of the job.

“When she got to Lebanon, we kept in touch with her, she was in communication with us, the agency and that she was happy that everything is going fine and the family she was working for are fine.

“I was shocked to hear her say that she was asked to go over there to teach and in Lebanon, their lingua franca is French and Arabic, so I wouldn’t know why we would recruit her for the purpose of teaching.”

Bright’s case comes barely a week after a young Nigerian lady Omolola Ajayi, who was trafficked to Lebanon, regained her freedom.

The Ilorin-based Ajayi claimed she was sold into slavery after believing that she was going there to teach English language, only to discover that she was deceived.