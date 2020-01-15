How Armed Forces Remembrance Day Was Observed In Benue, Taraba

The 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day was celebrated in the North-Central states of Nigeria like Benue and Taraba on Wednesday with tributes and pledges to families of the fallen soldiers, Concise News reports.

In Taraba, Governor Darius Ishaku,during the celebration promised to support security services with more funds to boost logistics for maintenance of peace in the state.

The Governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Haruna Manu, said the safety of citizens was a top priority of the administration and urged residents of both southern and central parts of the state to cooperate with troops of the ‘Ayem Akpatuma 11 in their efforts to restore peace in the state.

He commended the sacrifice made by the armed forces for Nigerians to sleep with all their eyes closed’.

He launched the armed forces emblem with N5 million.

Ishaku said that he had already redeem the N10 million pledge he made in 2019.

Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, Chairman, Taraba chapter of the Nigerian Legion, thanked the governor for fulfilling his pledge of N10 million donation to the legion.

Mohammed urged the State Government to assist the widows of the fallen heroes.

The Day was also celebrated in Benue with the Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu, commending the armed forces for ensuring that peace reigned in the country.

“Nigerians are very proud of the contributions made by the Armed Forces in upholding the peace being enjoyed in the country, Abounu told journalists on Thursday shortly after he laid wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier(s) at the IBB Square in Makurdi.

“The people are very proud of Nigerian military, not only because of their contributions that resulted to our living together as a nation, but also because of their professionalism.

“We are very proud of the military, proud in the sense that they are fine soldiers, well-trained soldiers that could compete with other soldiers anywhere in the world.

“So, in remembrance of the fallen heroes and gratitude for paying the supreme price for our oneness and togetherness in this country, we are proud of them,” he said.

A member of the Nigerian Legion, Tyopine Igbawa, said he was happy about his contributions that led to one indivisible entity – Nigeria.

Igbawa said that the most memorable days of his life were spent defending the country during the civil war.