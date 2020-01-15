Home » How Africa Received News Of AFCON Tournament Tweak

January 15, 2020
How Africa Received News Of AFCON Tournament Tweak

AFCON trophy/File Photo

Many Africans have expressed their reservations about the revert in Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament dates, Concise News observed.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Wednesday decided against hosting the next AFCON to be staged in Cameroon in June and July next year, and moved it to back to January.

“It (2021 Africa Cup of Nations) will be played in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6, 2021. Date changed for weather reasons at Cameroon’s request,” Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot) posted online.

Africa’s football governing body stressed that the change has been made at the request of Cameroon.

See some reactions below:

