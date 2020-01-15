How Africa Received News Of AFCON Tournament Tweak

Many Africans have expressed their reservations about the revert in Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament dates, Concise News observed.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Wednesday decided against hosting the next AFCON to be staged in Cameroon in June and July next year, and moved it to back to January.

“It (2021 Africa Cup of Nations) will be played in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6, 2021. Date changed for weather reasons at Cameroon’s request,” Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot) posted online.

Africa’s football governing body stressed that the change has been made at the request of Cameroon.

See some reactions below:

Lol… It’s not about weather. FIFA confederations cup will be on around that time in June and Algeria would represent the continent in the competition. That’s why AFCON was shifted to January. — Judah Idowu (@IdowuJudah) January 15, 2020

African football leaders are so incompetent. Just when African footballers started to crack it at the world stage and started playing for big clubs. These destiny holders decided to hold them back with this whole January AFCON again. Which makes NO SENSE — LordGrey😎 (@AdetayoAdesola) January 15, 2020

I don’t give a shit. The most important thing for me is Mané will fcking play afcon😅 — Gop$$🇸🇳 (@JakTheRipper8) January 15, 2020

African football is a total joke, why move the Afcon to mid year if you are going to return it back to status quo after one tournament. When are we going to learn? — Kolade Abiodun (@UnstopableAbbey) January 15, 2020

AFCON back on their bullshit.

Clubs now needing to put extra thought into signing African players. Where’s the benefit in doing this exactly? https://t.co/sbCNcZ6zU8 — Ubanish (@hilaharious) January 15, 2020

How many players are concerned by both CHAN and AFCON ? For the players concerned by both, I’m sure 99% would take the opportunity to showcase their skills and earn a move abroad — Walid Bylka (@bylka613_) January 15, 2020

The decision by @CAF_Online to revert AFCON back to January is very welcomed. The AFCON should have never been moved in the first place. I hope big europeans clubs will know that this decision is for the AFRICAN people and not for imperialist. #AFCON — Fine Wine (@thedavidokon) January 15, 2020

Seriously this Afcon dates are very foolish. Why can’t CAF do the right thing. — Owura Yaw Agyiri (@YawDominc) January 15, 2020

This is absolute bullshit. This is why no one cares about afcon… What nonsense!! https://t.co/Ok2Wi1XlrE — Red_Man 🔥 (@femi_justin) January 15, 2020