Another wedding music lovers will now be looking out for is that of Nigerian singer Harrison Okiri, better known by his stage name Harrysong, who just got engaged to his lover, Isioma.

Concise News reports that this is coming a month after he gave the hint at the wedding of his former manager Desmond Ike.

The 36-year-old singer, however, did not reveal the identity of his wife to be, but findings reveal her name is Isioma.

Now, the ‘Testify’ crooner has proposed to Isioma, whom he described as a “mother” with her patience and kindness.

I lost my mother when I was very young, I’m happy to have found a mother in you

Sharing a video of the engagement, Harrysong wrote “You care for me, you forgive me so easily, you make my life so beautiful You’re patient and kind. What a beauty to behold You’re my #Isioma #KingIsi2020 #Isiomasaidyes”

Assurance 2020: Davido Finally Proposes To Chioma

Nigerian singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido finally proposed to his girlfriend, Chioma Rowland in September 2019.

This platform reports that the Babcock University graduate shared the news on his verified Twitter handle.

Clip of the moment Davido, 26, proposed to his lover, who “said yes”, also hit the cyber space.