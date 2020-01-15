Sensational singer, Fireboy DML is arguably living his best life, as his debut album “Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps” hits more than 100 million streams across all digital platforms.

Concise News reports that this is coming barely two months after Fireboy released the album.

The seemingly excited singer made the announcement on his Twitter handle, in the early hours of Wednesday, January 15.

The “Jealous” singer also took time to express his gratitude to YBNL record label and everyone who partook in the success.

“My debut album, ‘Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps’ is almost 2 months old. since then we’ve racked up more than 100 Million streams across all digital platforms! thank you! special thanks to my family, YBNL and every single one that took part in this greatness. keep streaming!” Fireboy tweeted.