Dino Melaye Lauds Ugwuanyi’s Governance Initiatives

A former Senator who represented Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Dino Melaye, Wednesday evening commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his good governance initiatives and commitment to the wellbeing of the people of the state.

Senator Melaye spoke in Enugu, during the dinner organised by the Para Powerlifting Federation, under the patronship of the Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, to raise funds for the “Abuja 2020 Para Powerlifting World Cup”, coming up in Abuja, from February 4 to 7.

The former Senator who specially thanked Mrs. Aisha Buhari for “identifying with persons with disability and the vulnerable in our society”, also applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for hosting the dinner and identifying with the physically challenged, “particularly those who have brought glory and honour to the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

Describing Ugwuanyi as “the performing Governor of Enugu State”, Senator Melaye told the governor that “I am particularly impressed with your good works in Enugu State, more particularly, the stability and low crime rate in the state”.

Expressing his delight at participating in the fund raising dinner, Senator Meyale pointed out that the event was able to hold in Enugu, out of the 36 states of the federation, because of Gov. Ugwuanyi’s heart of gold in identifying with persons with disability.

In her speech, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, represented by the wife of former Governor of Nasarawa State, Mrs. Mairo Al Makura, also thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for “hosting this event today towards a successful Abuja 2020 Para Powerlifting World Cup”, stressing the First Lady’s passion for the wellbeing of the less privileged in the society as well as her commitment to the successful hosting of the event in Abuja.

In his address, Gov. Ugwuanyi, who acknowledged with admiration that the nation will be hosting the “Abuja 2020 Para Powerlifting World Cup” for the first time under the Patronship of Mrs. Aisha Buhari, maintained that “this clearly underscores Her Excellency’s leadership qualities as a pacesetter”.