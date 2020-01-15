Home » Biafra War Memories Spring Up On Armed Forces Remembrance Day 2020

By - 1 day ago on January 15, 2020
Biafra Memories Spring Up On Armed Forces Remembrance Day 2020

Biafra, officially the Republic of Biafra, was a state in West Africa that existed from May 1967 to January 1970/File Photo

The memories of the Biafran war appeared suddenly in Nigeria on Wednesday – the Armed Forces Remembrance Day 2020, Concise News reports.

In Nigeria, Armed Forces Day, also known as Remembrance Day, is celebrated on 15 January.

It was formerly celebrated on 11 November of every year to coincide with the Remembrance Day (Poppy Day) for the World War II veterans in the British Commonwealth of Nations. But it was changed to 15 January in the West African country in commemoration of the surrender of the Biafran troops to the Federal troops on 15 January 1970, thus concluding the Nigerian Civil War that sought to tear apart the unity of the nation.

The agitation for a Biafra state is still active.

Nnamdi Kanu, a British Biafran political activist is the leader of the now-proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) who is the latest in a line of ethnic Igbo activists taking up the cause of pushing for an independent state.

According to the self-exiled ‘Abian’, “Igbos have been marginalised by successive Nigerian governments”.

On Wednesday, as the Armed Forces Remembrance Day is marked throughout Africa’s most-populous country, some Nigerians took to social media to share personal stories of what they know about the Biafran war, while others talked about living through it.

Check out some reactions below:

