Biafra War Memories Spring Up On Armed Forces Remembrance Day 2020

The memories of the Biafran war appeared suddenly in Nigeria on Wednesday – the Armed Forces Remembrance Day 2020, Concise News reports.

In Nigeria, Armed Forces Day, also known as Remembrance Day, is celebrated on 15 January.

It was formerly celebrated on 11 November of every year to coincide with the Remembrance Day (Poppy Day) for the World War II veterans in the British Commonwealth of Nations. But it was changed to 15 January in the West African country in commemoration of the surrender of the Biafran troops to the Federal troops on 15 January 1970, thus concluding the Nigerian Civil War that sought to tear apart the unity of the nation.

The agitation for a Biafra state is still active.

Nnamdi Kanu, a British Biafran political activist is the leader of the now-proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) who is the latest in a line of ethnic Igbo activists taking up the cause of pushing for an independent state.

According to the self-exiled ‘Abian’, “Igbos have been marginalised by successive Nigerian governments”.

On Wednesday, as the Armed Forces Remembrance Day is marked throughout Africa’s most-populous country, some Nigerians took to social media to share personal stories of what they know about the Biafran war, while others talked about living through it.

Check out some reactions below:

My father still has the injury till now. #BiafraAt50 — @Baldstreetbully (@palms92413113) January 15, 2020

I am from uli and my dad told me he did not go to the war but his elder brother went. He said my grand dad was a rich man before the war he was able to build a block house which they covered with palm frood to avoid planes seeing it a throwing bomb at it. #BiafraAt50 — crew jimzik (@CJimzik) January 15, 2020

They were taught to crawl flat when an enemy planes passes during the war #BiafraAt50 — crew jimzik (@CJimzik) January 15, 2020

He lost to of his siblings to kwashiorkor during the war #BiafraAt50 — crew jimzik (@CJimzik) January 15, 2020

It was very awful my dad will always say but we survived it.Survived eating raw cassava,survived the darkness because the were asked nt to have lights as it will attract the enemy planes the survived because dey are strong and their survival is the hope of the fallen #BiafraAt50 — crew jimzik (@CJimzik) January 15, 2020

He lived well and he was a great grandfather and gave me my love for goat meat peppersoup and my feisty voice when I’m mad. I grew up touching the bullet holes all over his stomach. That was my Biafran experience by proxy. #BiafraAt50 — David (@UyiDm2) January 15, 2020

My father lost twin brothers during the biafra war. They both left for the war and never came back. Till today, my father has tears in his eyes whenever he tells his story of the Biafra war. #Ozoemena #BiafraAt50 — Introverted Extrovert (@Cheeesom) January 15, 2020