APC To Armed Forces: You’ve Done Well

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has applauded the Nigerian military for keeping the country safe and preserving it for future generation.

Spokesman for the APC, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said: “Our troops are engaged on the frontlines of the war against Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP)/Boko Haram terrorists, murderous armed herdsmen, kidnappers and other criminal elements. We all have a conscious and collective duty to ensure that the sacrifice and labour of our troops – retired, serving and those who have paid the supreme price in defence of our country – will never be in vain.

“While there remains a lot more to be done for our troops, the President Muhammadu Buhari has shown great determination and commitment to improve the lives of our military personnel through improved military budget, better welfare for Armed Forces personnel and the families left behind by fallen soldiers and procurement of modern military equipment for our troops.

“We urge Nigerians to continually pray for and support our brave troops as they continue to defend our territorial integrity so that we all can sleep peacefully at night.”