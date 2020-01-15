It might sound interesting that fashion designer, Temi Otedola declared that acting is her first love, after the news of her appearance in Kunle Afolayan’s movie “Citation” broke on the internet.

“Citation” currently in production explores the prevalence of sexual harassment in higher institutions.

Speaking on her role in the movie during a recent interview, Temi, the daughter of Nigeria’s business magnate, Femi Otedola said she had been involved in acting since university days, after which she recently met Kunle Afolayan.

“I was actually introduced to him, he told me about a script coming out and the lead character is actually a girl of my age and a university student and the story tells a tale of something that is so relatable and relevant to what is happening today”

On why she took up the role, she said “the lead character is a girl of my age and in the university while also treating a global issue that confronts women. So it is a story that is close to my heart, and I thought I could really bring that story to life.”

“With Kunle Afolayan’s film, it means I am starting at the top. So, I’m just so humbled to have been given this opportunity. The message is to tell women that we are hearing their stories, that we believe them. Women are being harassed in several ways.

Speaking further, Temi said she loves her job as a fashion designer but will not be leaving it completely for acting.

“Both of them are still very close to my heart; I will always be designing and doing fashion, but also, this is my one true love. So I’ll continue acting.”